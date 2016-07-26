July 24 – July 30

This Week in the Catholic Church

Sunday, July 24 2016

Prayer of the Day – The Prayer for Travellers

Saint of the Day – St John Boste

St John Boste was canonized by Pope Paul the VI in 1970 as one of the Forty Martyrs, a martyr of Durham. Born in Westmoreland St John went on to study at Oxford and became a Catholic in 1576 and receiving ordination in 1581. John was the object of a large manhunt in Northern England, eventually be betrayed, arrested and taken to London. In London he was put on the rack and crippled, he returned to Dryburn only to be hanged, drawn and quartered.

Monsday, July 25 2016

Prayer of the Day – Each New Day

Saint of the Day – Saint James the Greater

One of Jesus’ first disciples, Saint James the Greater was fishing on the shores of the Sea of Galilee with John the Apostle when Jesus came. Unable to catch any fish all day, Jesus told the fishermen to dip their nets once again and their nets came up full. James would be one of the three called to witness Jesus’ Transfiguration. He was later rebuked by Jesus when he wanted to call fire on a Samaritan town.

Tuesday, July 26 2016

Prayer of the Day – Family Blessing at a Gathering

Saint of the Day – Saints Jaoquim and Anne

They were the parents of the Virgin Mary while there are no mentions of them in either the Bible or the Gospels most information comes from legend and the Gospel of James. The Gospel of James is an apocryphal writing from sometime in the second century.

Wednesday, July 27 2016

Prayer of the Day – Hail Mary

Saint of the Day – St Pantaleone

A famous physician the was chosen by the Emperor to be his personal physician. Originally from Nicomedia in Asia began his life as a Christian but was influenced by the pagan court that led him to give up his Christian faith. A holy priest convinced him of the error of his ways and he returned to the fold.

Thurday, July 28 2016

Prayer of the Day – Prayer for Parents

Saint of the Day – Saint Innocent I

Born in Albano, Italy became Pope in 401. He emphasized papal supremacy and strongly favored clerical celibacy. When Rome was sacked by the Goths he went to the Emperor Honorius for help. He stressed to his bishops that all matters of great importance be referred to Rome.

Friday, July 29 2016

Prayer of the Day – Prayer for Doctors and Nurses

Saint of the Day – St Martha

John’s Gospels say that Jesus had a friendship with Martha and her family. Jesus was often a guest in Martha’s home in Bethany, just outside of Jerusalem. Martha is the patron saint of servants and cooks, hospitality was important in the Middle East as well as to Martha. When Jesus and his disciples came to visit Martha was often the one serving them.

Saturday, July 30 2016

Prayer of the Day – Family Blessing at Bedtime

Saint of the Day – St. Peter Chrysologus

St. Peter Chrysologus was born in Imola, Italy in 406 it was there he was baptized, educated and ordained a deacon. He earned the name “Chryologus” for being an excellent speaker. He rid the area of the last of paganism and ruled over his flock diligently. He remained in Imola until his death in 450, in 1729 he was named a Doctor of the Church for his simple and clear sermons dealing with Gospel subjects.